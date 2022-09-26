Costco Just Brought Back A Controversial Advent Calendar

Advent calendars are usually things of joy and a prelude to the Christian world's favorite time of the year, so why is Costco stirring up controversy with theirs?

The initial function of the Advent calendar was to help converts prepare for baptism. After that, it transitioned into a domestic feature, with families using lines of chalk to cross out the passing days leading up to Christmas (per Parenta). By the 1950s, this new festive tradition made its way across the Atlantic to America, and by 1971 the British company Cadburys sweetened the lives of those waiting on Christmas by bringing out chocolate Advent calendars (per Advantage of Change).

In 2012 Canada saw its first boozy Advent calendar, according to Craft, with the UK following suit a year later, (per Best of British Beer). In 2014, the American Costco adopted the emerging trend and started stocking beer Advent calendars. Costco continued to do so for seven years to date, per USA Today, but not without contention.