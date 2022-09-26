How A Butter Shortage Could Affect Your Thanksgiving Spread

From gravy and sides to desserts, there aren't many things on the Thanksgiving table that don't make use of some butter or fat, which is why we may not be too thrilled to find out that the country is experiencing a butter shortage that the coming few weeks is not going to turn around. According to The Wall Street Journal, butter makers are experiencing a combination of factors that aren't just preventing them from adding to existing butter inventories the shortage, the situation is keeping butter prices astronomical for the immediate future, too. Government data showed that butter cost $4.77 per unit, the most expensive it has been since 2017.

None of this should come as a surprise, particularly if we've been tracking inflation data, which points to the skyrocketing cost of butter. The government has repeatedly warned that butter prices have been rising over the last 12 months, and as a result, we're seeing prices as we've never seen them before. While inflation rose 13.5% over the last twelve months, The Wall Street Journal says butter prices rose faster than inflation did, by adding nearly 25% to its price from 2021.