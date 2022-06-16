Why Milk And Butter Are Getting Even More Expensive

Grocery shopping these days is not for the faint of heart thanks to skyrocketing food prices. Meats, like beef and pork, as well as poultry and eggs are all ringing up much higher than normal. In fact, consumers can expect to pay an average of 14.2% more on these items than they did this time in 2021, according to Yahoo! Finance.

It's not even good news if those items aren't your jam. In-home eating across the board has risen in cost by 10.8%, the largest price jump since 1980, says U.S. News & World Report. So, if your family normally spent $1,000 per month on groceries in less expensive times, you're probably over the $1,100 mark at this point.

Unfortunately for fans of dairy products, the news is about to get worse, as the price of milk and butter is inching ever higher thanks to many factors that are largely outside of consumer control.