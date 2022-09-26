The Cake Resume You Have To See To Believe

It may be an employees' market right now with staff shortages making many businesses desperate for hires, but that doesn't mean that you'll be able to simply waltz into your dream job. No, securing the position that you've coveted since you were old enough to form career aspirations will require a great deal of effort on your part — and a stellar resume.

Yes, your resume is the key to landing that all-important interview, so it had better be captivating. After all, CNBC shares that hiring officers will typically spend a mere 7.4 seconds looking at a resume, so you clearly need to do something to make yours stand out. Per Harvard Business Review, John Lees, the author of "Knockout CV," describes a resume as "a marketing document" designed to sell you and your ability to do what the employer needs done.

There are, however, a few other tips that may make the recruitment officer more receptive. For instance, Business News Daily recommends submitting your resume "between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. within the first four days of a job being posted." And, as Zety reveals, the number-one way to make sure your resume stands out from the rest in the pile is to make it "visually appealing." Well, what could be more visually appealing than printing your resume on a vanilla cake? And, no, this is not a hypothetical question. Someone actually did this.