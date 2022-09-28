The London Pub Padma Lakshmi Says You Shouldn't Miss

There have been rumblings in the world of fine dining about a big change to the way customers order (and pay for) their meals. Rather than offering a la carte dining options, many restaurants in the U.S. have started exclusively offering prix-fixe menus instead (via Thrillist). According to a member of the National Restaurant Association, part of it has to do with the pandemic and inflation — even fine dining customers want to know what their total budget for a meal will be before heading to a restaurant. Switching to a tasting menu can also give chefs more flexibility to change their daily offerings based on what ingredients are fresh, affordable, and available (via InsideHook).

Prix-fixe tasting menus usually have a set price, though occasionally they'll also offer supplementary add-ons for an additional cost, like if a customer wants to add truffles to their meal (via The Guardian). Between all the truffles, caviar, and lobster, many prix-fixe menus might be luxurious, but they can also seem kind of boring. These days, though, even restaurants that may have once offered classical French tasting menus are starting to shake things up, as Padma Lakshmi — "Top Chef" host, cookbook author, and star of "Taste the Nation" — excitingly learned on a recent trip to London. She got to see (and taste) firsthand just what can be possible when chefs decide to add a little excitement to their tasting menus.