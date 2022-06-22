Padma Lakshmi Reveals Details On Taste The Nation Season 3

When Padma Lakshmi's "Taste the Nation" dropped on Hulu in June of 2020, the restaurants that hadn't fallen permanently victim to the first wave of the pandemic were scrambling to transform their kitchens into takeout-only rigs. Suddenly, food — especially the dishes that made us feel connected to our past — was on the collective brain even more than it had been a few months before. As we sat confined in our living rooms, watching the activist and "Top Chef" host travel across the country and tuck into burritos on the border in El Paso; ceviche in the Peruvian enclave of Paterson, New Jersey; Persian tahdig in Los Angeles; and succotash on indigenous land in Arizona, we viewers were served a reminder of the cultural significance and diversity of American cuisine.

Lakshmi's show returned for the four-episode "Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition" last November, which saw its host noshing on Hanukkah fare on New York City's Lower East Side, deconstructing the colonial roots of Thanksgiving with the Wampanoag people of Cape Cod, spending Christmas with a Cuban community in Miami, and making dumplings in LA's Koreatown for the Lunar New Year. This week, Lakshmi took to Twitter to drop some hints about the upcoming season of "Taste the Nation," and fans can hardly contain their excitement.