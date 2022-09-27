How To Get Your Hands On A Free Krispy Kreme Donut And Coffee

Is there another phrase in the English language that inspires instant cravings in the same way as "donut and coffee?" Maybe — if you put the words "free Krispy Kreme" in front of it. This Thursday, fans of the chain will be able to grab a free Krispy Kreme donut and coffee for a limited time.

Which donut will customers choose? In a Mashed survey, the best Krispy Kreme donut was deemed the Original Glazed, which got a resounding 48% of votes. While that might seem boring in comparison to the filled maple pecan cheesecake or cake batter donuts, it seems most people love the simple original that's been around since 1937. Perhaps it will be a matter of what people think works best with a free coffee.

The deal is being offered as part of National Coffee Day, which is celebrated in the U.S. and Canada on September 29. Even if you think there's no need for a particular day to celebrate coffee, it exists — and two days later, the beverage is celebrated again on International Coffee Day on October 1. Of course, the main festivities observed by coffee drinkers are the food and drink deals from their favorite chains.