How To Get Your Hands On A Free Krispy Kreme Donut And Coffee
Is there another phrase in the English language that inspires instant cravings in the same way as "donut and coffee?" Maybe — if you put the words "free Krispy Kreme" in front of it. This Thursday, fans of the chain will be able to grab a free Krispy Kreme donut and coffee for a limited time.
Which donut will customers choose? In a Mashed survey, the best Krispy Kreme donut was deemed the Original Glazed, which got a resounding 48% of votes. While that might seem boring in comparison to the filled maple pecan cheesecake or cake batter donuts, it seems most people love the simple original that's been around since 1937. Perhaps it will be a matter of what people think works best with a free coffee.
The deal is being offered as part of National Coffee Day, which is celebrated in the U.S. and Canada on September 29. Even if you think there's no need for a particular day to celebrate coffee, it exists — and two days later, the beverage is celebrated again on International Coffee Day on October 1. Of course, the main festivities observed by coffee drinkers are the food and drink deals from their favorite chains.
There's one catch if you want the free donut
What do you have to do to redeem Krispy Kreme's free coffee deal? Absolutely nothing. According to a press release by the chain, you'll be able to simply walk into the store or visit the drive-thru on September 29 and ask for a hot or iced brewed coffee for free — no purchase necessary. If you also want the free donut, though, there's a catch: You'll need to be a Krispy Kreme rewards member, but you can sign up pretty quickly online or via the app. The hardest part is looking at Krispy Kreme's donut flavors and making your selection.
Krispy Kreme's National Coffee Day deal is more generous than those from other chains. According to Today, similar brands like Dunkin' and Tim Hortons are also offering celebratory promotions, but they're requiring that you make a purchase to go along with your cup of joe.