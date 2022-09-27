There's Now A Faster Way To Get Your Cinnabon
At this point, cinnamon rolls are pretty much synonymous with Cinnabon. If you want cinnamon rolls and can't be bothered to bake them from scratch, a drive to the nearest Cinnabon outlet is the most obvious solution. As it turns out, Cinnabon works pretty hard to be the cinnamon roll leader. Like placing ovens at the front of the store to make the smell of cinnamon rolls stronger to baking sheets of brown sugar and cinnamon that lure you into walking to Cinnabon from the other side of a mall – Cinnabon uses several tricks to attract customers.
But there's one big complaint fans have with the cinnamon roll maker. An analysis published by the University of Washington found that the biggest complaint Cinnabon gets from its customers is the lack of easy accessibility to its fresh cinnamon rolls. This perhaps explains why Cinnabon currently partners with Pillsbury on the ready-to-bake Grands! Cinnamon Rolls that you'll find at leading grocery stores including Target and Walmart.
Now, news comes that Cinnabon is ready to roll out a brand new line of ready-to-bake treats just in time for the National Cinnamon Roll Day on October 4 (via Fansided). Fans may want to brace themselves because there are tons of surprises coming their way.
Ready-to-bake Cinnabon treats are coming to a Walmart near you
As we inch closer to the National Cinnamon Roll Day, it's time for Cinnabon to bring out the big guns and truly shine. Not only does the chain plan on offering a BOGO deal with free delivery during the week of October 4, but they've also got sweet surprises in store for fans (via PR Newswire).
Starting October 1, fans will be able to grab four ready-to-bake and ready-to-heat Cinnabon treats from Walmart (via Fansided). While there are cinnamon-based treats in the lineup, Cinnabon is also branching out into cookie doughs, brownies, and cakes. October 1 sees the launch of Cinnabon bakery-inspired Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough, Frosted Mini Bites, Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookie Dough, and a Cinnamon Coffee Cake. But that's not all.
Cinnabon will release another wave of ready-to-bake and ready-to-heat desserts on November 1. The second wave will see four more Cinnabon bakery-inspired products at Walmart: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Sugar Cookie Dough, Chocolate Chip Brownie, and Red Velvet Cake. The suggested retail price for all eight desserts is $4.98 although exact prices may vary depending on the location of the Walmart store. You can now stock up your refrigerators with these ready-to-bake and ready-to-heat desserts to always have a Cinnabon treat on hand at home.