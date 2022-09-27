There's Now A Faster Way To Get Your Cinnabon

At this point, cinnamon rolls are pretty much synonymous with Cinnabon. If you want cinnamon rolls and can't be bothered to bake them from scratch, a drive to the nearest Cinnabon outlet is the most obvious solution. As it turns out, Cinnabon works pretty hard to be the cinnamon roll leader. Like placing ovens at the front of the store to make the smell of cinnamon rolls stronger to baking sheets of brown sugar and cinnamon that lure you into walking to Cinnabon from the other side of a mall – Cinnabon uses several tricks to attract customers.

But there's one big complaint fans have with the cinnamon roll maker. An analysis published by the University of Washington found that the biggest complaint Cinnabon gets from its customers is the lack of easy accessibility to its fresh cinnamon rolls. This perhaps explains why Cinnabon currently partners with Pillsbury on the ready-to-bake Grands! Cinnamon Rolls that you'll find at leading grocery stores including Target and Walmart.

Now, news comes that Cinnabon is ready to roll out a brand new line of ready-to-bake treats just in time for the National Cinnamon Roll Day on October 4 (via Fansided). Fans may want to brace themselves because there are tons of surprises coming their way.