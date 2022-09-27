The Taco Bell Sauce Packet Recycling Program Is Getting A Much-Needed Upgrade

Many of us may throw empty condiment packets into the trash without a second thought, but Taco Bell is hoping that its newly improved recycling program will help us change our habits. This week, the company announced an upgrade to its sauce packet recycling program.

Taco Bell launched its sauce packet recycling program last year to allow customers to breathe new life into old Taco Bell hot sauces by mailing them back to the company's partner, TerraCycle, to be repurposed. Now, though, the duo is expanding the program to accept empty sauce packets from any brand, per a press release. To take part, customers need to gradually fill a box with empty sauce packets — thoroughly cleaned and dried and from anywhere from Taco Bell to their neighborhood sandwich shop — and send it to TerraCycle using a pre-paid shipping label. TerraCycle will award "points" to consumers who take part in the program, which "can be donated to a non-profit, school, or charitable organization of their choice." The organization, which turns these packets into hard plastic for new recyclable items, says it has raised $44 million for charity through its programs.