The Unexpected Reason McDonald's Is Changing Its Happy Meal Packaging

When you think of the famous McDonald's Happy Meal, you likely picture the classic red box topped with the iconic golden arches. However, you might also recall that the packaging has changed from time to time, in order to match Happy Meal toys and promotions. Well, another one of these promotions is starting on Monday, October 3, 2022.

McDonald's dropped a hint on September 26, cryptically posting Instagram photos of the McDonaldland characters –- Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar. But, the post also included a fourth character, one people might recognize from the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

McDonald's confirmed the collab early September 27, with the Twitter post, "The Cactus Plant Flea Market box drops October 3." Naturally, McDonald's fans were waiting with bated breath wondering how the beloved Grimace and CPFM streetwear could possibly come together for a Happy Meal.