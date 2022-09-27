All Of McDonald's Instagram Posts Have Suddenly Disappeared

Strange things happen on the internet every day. Remember, for instance, back in 2019, when an Instagram photo of an egg shockingly surpassed the birth announcement of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi to become the most-liked photo of all time? And who could forget that fateful day in 2015 that started with two llamas escaping from a retirement community in Arizona and ended with a mind-bending photo of a dress (you know the one) that divided the world wide web in half (via Buzzfeed News)?

As we said, strange things happen on the internet every day, and Monday, September 26 was no different. However, unless you've been stalking the McDonald's Instagram page in hopes of finding official confirmation that the chain is bringing back its Happy Meal Halloween Buckets, you have missed the big oddity of the day, which is that the entirety of the Mickey D's Insta page has suddenly disappeared. Yes, we're talking about every single upload, even that hilarious "legal" post that had the social media app in shambles just four days ago, gone, without a trace. The restaurant's Instagram bio has gotten an update as well, and now simply reads "::)."

The eatery's Twitter account, meanwhile, still shows all 847,000 of its past tweets. However, its bio features the same strange smiley face, and its header image is now a poorly drawn re-recreation of the McDonald's logo, begging the question: What in the world is going on?