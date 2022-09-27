Johnny Rockets Has 2 New Unexpected French Fry Offerings

Johnny Rockets might evoke thoughts of juicy hamburgers, ketchup-drizzled fries, and thick milkshakes (and maybe waiters in paper hats dancing to '50s rock and roll at your table). Although it shed the classic retro-Americana image that it started out with (via Nation's Restaurant News), Johnny Rockets still relies on the timeless combination of fresh beef, potatoes, and ice cream that classic 1950s diners and malt shops made so popular. Of course, the chain isn't afraid to add some hip items to its retro-themed menu.

In June, the company announced the debut of a chicken sandwich drenched in Mike's Hot Honey on Instagram. Earlier in 2021, Johnny Rockets experimented with plant-based burgers and milkshakes at 80 locations across the nation (via VegNews). QSR Magazine tells us that the restaurant rolled out chipotle-inspired items, including chipotle bacon cheeseburgers and cheese fries covered in chipotle ranch sauce. While one could argue that Johnny Rockets lost what made it unique and is now trying to mimic more mainstream fast-food companies, you could also say that it's merely the style of the time, and Johnny Rockets is simply adapting to keep up with competitors.

Johnny Rockets' newest offerings, however, don't involve reimagining a chicken sandwich or adding chipotle sauce to an impossible burger. Instead, the company is introducing two brand-new French fry dishes, seemingly inspired by the foods of the American county fair.