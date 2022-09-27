Drew Barrymore May Have Just Uncovered A Big Drive-Thru Secret

Drew Barrymore has been acting for practically her whole life. She appeared in Spielberg's classic "E.T" when she was just 6 years old, then went on to star in hits like "Charlie's Angels," "Scream," and "The Wedding Singer" (via IMDb). More recently she's been the host of her own daytime talk show — "The Drew Barrymore Show." Fewer people may know that she overcame drug addiction in her teens, started the production company Flower Films in 1995, and has her own lines of makeup, kitchenware, and home decor. Barrymore has even written a cookbook. But most importantly, those who follow her on social media and watch her talk show will be aware that the 47-year-old actress has a fun-loving personality and plenty of positivity for life.

It's her down-to-earth persona and joy for life's simple pleasures that make Barrymore such an enduring presence. While we can't imagine many big-name celebrities making a social media post about going through their local In-N-Out drive-thru, Barrymore has indeed done just that.

In a recent TikTok video, the talk show host can be seen in the passenger seat of a car. She says, "We're here at an In-N-Out drive-thru ... and I heard a rumor that they prioritize the food that's coming out for the drive-thru to keep it moving. Although there's a long line outside and you think 'I'm going to sneak in and get ahead of everybody' I heard that's not necessarily true. Does anyone know if this is a fact?"