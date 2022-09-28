McDonald's Finland Debuted A New Shake With A Surprising Color

It's entirely likely that if you walk into a McDonald's outlet while traveling abroad, you may find yourself staring at a menu that looks nothing like the one back home. With over 38,000 outlets spread over 100 countries around the world, McDonald's adapts its menu according to a country's culture and eating habits.

So, the chicken nuggets and cheeseburgers that are famous in the U.S. may very well be missing from the menus of McDonald's in other countries. Mexico, for example, has Mexican burritos and McMuffins, whereas Singapore serves apple pies, chocolate pies, and curry sauce. French outlets dole out macarons and croissants, Australian outlets make toasties and hot cross buns, and Japanese outlets whip up teriyaki burgers with a selection of sauces unlike any other.

But it's not just the food that's different. Even McDonald's beverages vary around the world. British McDonald's pours an enviable selection of coffees, you'll only find the pineapple-flavored Goombay Punch at McDonald's in the Bahamas, and McDonald's outlets in Japan once sold a seasonal purple milkshake made from purple sweet potatoes. Once again, McDonald's has three new beverages and desserts that are grabbing everyone's attention, but they are only available in Finland (via Brand Eating). Most notably, however, fans can't get over the color of one particular drink on the menu.