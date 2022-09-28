Which Food Debate Is The Worst? Here's What People Say - Exclusive Survey

People have been debating culinary terminology and the right way to eat certain foods for decades. The longtime argument between sweet and savory foods has been a source of tension for many Reddit users over the years. Even chef and longtime TV host Valerie Bertinelli weighed in on the debate.

Whether or not you prefer sweet over savory, McDonald's went ahead and blew minds in 2016 when posting the suggestion of dipping fries in milkshakes on their Facebook page. The recommendation sparked serious debate among social media users with some being completely disgusted by the idea while others agreed with its deliciousness as one user claimed to dunk her Big Mac and chicken nuggets in her strawberry shake. And of course, people love dipping Wendy's fries into Frosties.

The debate over flavor preferences is just the tip of the iceberg though. According to Time Out, the continuous argument over whether or not to fold pizza slices in New York City is one that will most likely never come to an end. Among some of the oddest food debates around, Mashed was able to narrow it down to a select pool of unique standouts for an exclusive survey and people weighed in on the hot topics that should have never been in question in the first place.