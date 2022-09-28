TRUFF Just Dropped A New Oil For Truffle Lovers

When it comes to truffle oil, an elegant condiment that is often found among the chicest items in the grocery store, the options are endless. Truffle oil has truly made a name for itself in the culinary world and is considered an extravagant ingredient among eaters of all walks of life. TRUFF, the Huntington Beach, California-based brand best known for its unique-tasting, silky, vegan, gluten-free, fancy-schmancy, truffle-infused hot sauces has also expanded its portfolio to tap into the mayonnaise, pasta sauce, and oil markets. The company has done well for itself thus far — LeVar Burton swears by the signature hot sauce, and Oprah told her fans to "put it on everything."

TRUFF recently launched its newest product, White Truffle Oil, a multitalented, indulgent, mega-flavorful addition to any kitchen. If you're one who tends to douse every meal with as much truffle flavor as possible, whether it be soups, salads, sandwiches, veggies, or meats, you're in for a real treat. The iconic company's latest offering satisfies truffle zealots' palates without being too overpowering. Here's what you can expect from the deluxe, drizzle-worthy liquid gold.