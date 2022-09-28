TRUFF Just Dropped A New Oil For Truffle Lovers
When it comes to truffle oil, an elegant condiment that is often found among the chicest items in the grocery store, the options are endless. Truffle oil has truly made a name for itself in the culinary world and is considered an extravagant ingredient among eaters of all walks of life. TRUFF, the Huntington Beach, California-based brand best known for its unique-tasting, silky, vegan, gluten-free, fancy-schmancy, truffle-infused hot sauces has also expanded its portfolio to tap into the mayonnaise, pasta sauce, and oil markets. The company has done well for itself thus far — LeVar Burton swears by the signature hot sauce, and Oprah told her fans to "put it on everything."
TRUFF recently launched its newest product, White Truffle Oil, a multitalented, indulgent, mega-flavorful addition to any kitchen. If you're one who tends to douse every meal with as much truffle flavor as possible, whether it be soups, salads, sandwiches, veggies, or meats, you're in for a real treat. The iconic company's latest offering satisfies truffle zealots' palates without being too overpowering. Here's what you can expect from the deluxe, drizzle-worthy liquid gold.
TRUFF White Truffle Oil is ideal for amplifying lighter fare
With a $30 price point, TRUFF's new White Truffle Oil promises to "elevate your food to new levels of luxury," according to the TRUFF website. The brand's Instagram announcement post describes the new product as "a delicate blend of olive oil and real white truffle" that "allow[s] the distinctive aroma and flavor of the seasonal white truffle to shine." The brand recommends sprinkling the mild oil (which has a "lightly garlicky aroma") over lighter foods such as fish filets, mashed potatoes, and white pizza. You can also mix it into homemade dressings to create brighter, pleasantly umami notes. The Kitchn also suggests pairing white truffle oil with French fries and other savory snacks.
So far, fans are absolutely loving the product. "If you're looking for a delicious finishing oil, this is it! It has a unique and wonderful flavor that really makes food taste amazing," one customer named Kimberly's review reads. "It's also very versatile, so you can use it on all sorts of dishes (no more overpriced truffle fries at the restaurant!)" Another customer named Khai chimed in: "It's nice having another option to join the condiment/oil counter in my kitchen. I finally got the yin-yang oil combo," referring to White Truffle Oil's intended harmony with its sibling, Black Truffle Oil.