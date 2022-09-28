Guy Fieri's Heart-Wrenching Birthday Tribute To His Late Sister

Guy Fieri has always been family oriented. He often features his older son, Hunter Fieri, on his Food Network shows, and he even premiered a TV special featuring his whole family traveling across the United States. That's why when Fieri lost his younger sister, Morgan, it changed his life.

Fieri's sister's tragic death was the result of cancer: metastatic melanoma. Fieri and his family learned of Morgan's cancer diagnosis when she was just 38. After a yearlong battle with the disease, Morgan died in 2011. Since then, he's made it his mission to live better and to honor her in as many ways as possible.

Fieri's sister was a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and four years after her death, he officiated 101 gay weddings in her memory. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Fieri wore a purple tuxedo to the event, and his longtime Food Network friend Duff Goldman created a massive wedding cake. Fieri still remembers his sister fondly, and on September 27, 2022, he posted a touching tribute to her for her birthday.