Reddit Just Leaked A Brand-New Wendy's Frosty Flavor

Similarly to how each fast food restaurant has a signature entree, most on-the-go eateries have a trademark dessert they're known for, as well. McDonald's, for example, has its creamy, candy-infused McFlurries, while Taco Bell offers customers the chance to quell their sweet tooths with its satisfyingly crunchy cinnamon twists. And then, of course, there's the Wendy's Frosty, which has been a staple on the menu since the very first Wendy's opened its doors in 1969. The frozen dairy treat is considered by many to be the best fast food dessert on the market, in part because of its one-of-a-kind texture that doesn't quite resemble a milkshake but isn't exactly akin to ice cream, either. Add in the fact that Frosties make a surprisingly great accompaniment to a batch of fries, and it's no wonder that the chain sells more than 300 million of them every year (via Wendy's The Square Deal).

While it's hard to resist a Frosty in its original chocolate form, that's not to say that the rare variations of the treat that we've seen over the years haven't won the hearts of Wendy's fans, either. As demonstrated by one Reddit thread, the vanilla Frosty has actually become the preferred flavor for some customers, and the limited-edition strawberry version that was introduced earlier this summer has earned a sizeable fan club, as well. Now, it's rumored that another new Frosty flavor will soon be added into the mix — and just in time for the holiday season, too.