Marvel Fans Will Love AriZona's New Sport Drink Line

AriZona, the beverage company known for its affordable iced tea, has launched a brand new "thirst-quenching" drink to celebrate its 30th birthday this year. AriZona has been around since 1992, when it first started producing iced tea out of its first New York City location in Brooklyn. The company was known for their 24-ounce cans of tea that only cost 99 cents (which is still the price today) and the eye-catching designs on its products (via AriZona).

Since the '90s, the beverage company has launched new drinks of every kind. From hard seltzer to coffee and everything in between, AriZona has made its mark in the beverage world and has kept up with the demand for its popular drinks without changing its price. Now, AriZona is taking on a whole new beverage world: the sports drink market. And its four new flavors will have all Marvel fans excited for their release.