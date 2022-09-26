Mashed Survey: The Absolute Best Sports Drink According To Fans

Great for replenishing your body during workouts and athletic events, the sports drink industry was worth $23.54 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% through 2026, eventually reaching $32.61 billion (per Green Seed Growth). The very first sports drink Lucozade was invented by chemist William Owen in the U.K., though due to improper marketing, many believe Gatorade, invented by Robert Cade, was the first of its kind. According to The 18, BodyArmor costs more than Gatorade and Powerade due to its use of potassium rather than sodium; it also uses cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

BodyArmor, which is considered the current up-and-comer, is quite similar to Prime Hydration, however; Prime contains more potassium, less sodium, and fewer calories (via Dejittr). Still, Gatorade is the industry leader when it comes to sports drinks, per Beverage Daily. The electrolyte-pumped beverage makes up 67.7% of the United States' market. To find out if statistics line up with reality, Mashed conducted a survey of our readers regarding their favorite sports drink.