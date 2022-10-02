The Big Change That's Coming To Subway's Soup Menu

When it comes to one Subway menu item, customers have noticed varying experiences based on location. Over on Reddit, one user commented "At Most subway locations, employees act like I'm crazy for asking if they have it on the menu." Others responded that soup availability may vary by season, and Subway has indicated on Twitter that whether the soup is available all year "depends on the location." As one user observed, "Even when it's cold out people will buy soup once in a blue moon." Subway, however, has recently put some effort into upping its soup game with its latest menu update just in time for "Soup Season."

In a press release published on PR Newswire, Subway revealed it will be adding three new soups to its menu this month. The trio includes Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup made with more chicken, onions, carrots, and celery; Broccoli Cheddar Soup made with broccoli florets, and Loaded Baked Potato Soup with bacon, cream cheese, and red potatoes. According to the press release the news soups are now "creamier, richer and heartier." To further entice customers to get into the soup season spirit, the sandwich chain is also offering an incentive, but it's only available on certain days.