The Big Change That's Coming To Subway's Soup Menu
When it comes to one Subway menu item, customers have noticed varying experiences based on location. Over on Reddit, one user commented "At Most subway locations, employees act like I'm crazy for asking if they have it on the menu." Others responded that soup availability may vary by season, and Subway has indicated on Twitter that whether the soup is available all year "depends on the location." As one user observed, "Even when it's cold out people will buy soup once in a blue moon." Subway, however, has recently put some effort into upping its soup game with its latest menu update just in time for "Soup Season."
In a press release published on PR Newswire, Subway revealed it will be adding three new soups to its menu this month. The trio includes Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup made with more chicken, onions, carrots, and celery; Broccoli Cheddar Soup made with broccoli florets, and Loaded Baked Potato Soup with bacon, cream cheese, and red potatoes. According to the press release the news soups are now "creamier, richer and heartier." To further entice customers to get into the soup season spirit, the sandwich chain is also offering an incentive, but it's only available on certain days.
Customers can get a discount on Subway soup on the weekends
Subway customers looking to save a buck on soup now have one more reason to look forward to the weekend. According to Subway's press release on PR Newswire, the chain is having "Souped Up weekends" starting October 7. To get $1 off of one of the new soups during the weekend, customers will need to have signed up for a Subway account and opted into emails at least 72 hours before ordering. For some soup lovers, one particular weekend activity may be related to an uptick in their soup routine. According to a survey Campbell's conducted back in 2016 (via Business Wire), 11% of people who responded – and 21% of the Millennials included in the survey – said they would eat soup on Sunday as a hangover recovery method. We're guessing this insight isn't lost on Subway!
Subway's new soups are part of the massive menu changes included in the chain's Eat Fresh Refresh program. In the press release, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway Paul Fabre explained that over a year of testing went into creating the new soup recipes. Soup fans who are located in New York City and want to find out first-hand what the new soups taste like will have a unique opportunity to taste a flight of Subway's new offerings by heading to a "climate-controlled" pop-up featuring a Subway igloo at Gansevoort Plaza on October 5, from 1 pm to 5 pm.