The Candy Corn Recall, Explained

Other than the ingredients listed above, Arcade Snacks' candy corn also contains carnauba wax, modified potato starch, and potato protein, per the FDA; nowhere on the ingredient list does candy corn call for the inclusion of egg. The package does warn that the candy corn is made at a facility that processes nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.

The FDA says the candy corn was sold in the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut only, and no one has come forward to say eating the candy has made them ill. Still, we can only imagine it is out of the abundance of caution that the candy corn is the subject of a recall. Those who send their packages back to the retailer will get a full refund.

FDA officials who believe there was some level of egg contamination have a right to be worried. Signs of an allergic reaction to eggs include skin rashes and hives, nasal congestion, and a potentially life-threatening disease known as anaphylaxis, which is an allergic reaction that involves restricted breathing, pain, and cramps (per Mayo Clinic).

While candy corn lovers could be a bit bummed if their candy has been part of a recall, they may be grateful that the treats were caught on time before it was widely distributed.