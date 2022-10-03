The Candy Corn Recall, Explained
Just about anyone who has ever tasted candy corn before will have an opinion about this seasonal treat, which makes its presence felt about the same time every year. Those who love it might see it as a symbol of falling leaves and colder weather, while those who would curse candy corn's inventor might consider it to be one of the worst candies in the world and one writer even describes it as "the devil's Chicklets," per The Writing Shed with Tommy Tomlinson.
Avoiding candy corn because you don't like it, however, is different from taking a hard pass because it may actually harm you, which is unfortunately why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is calling consumers who might have picked up a bag or two of candy corn made by Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Maryland to bring them back. The candy corn is the subject of a food recall because it might have quantities of egg in it, which could cause an allergic reaction if consumed. Candy manufacturer Brachs says candy corn is usually made with sugar, corn syrup, confectioner's glaze, salt, dextrose, gelatin, sesame oil, artificial flavor, honey, Yellow 6, Yellow 5, and Red 3 (per Vox).
Egg might have been added into the candy corn
Other than the ingredients listed above, Arcade Snacks' candy corn also contains carnauba wax, modified potato starch, and potato protein, per the FDA; nowhere on the ingredient list does candy corn call for the inclusion of egg. The package does warn that the candy corn is made at a facility that processes nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.
The FDA says the candy corn was sold in the states of Massachusetts and Connecticut only, and no one has come forward to say eating the candy has made them ill. Still, we can only imagine it is out of the abundance of caution that the candy corn is the subject of a recall. Those who send their packages back to the retailer will get a full refund.
FDA officials who believe there was some level of egg contamination have a right to be worried. Signs of an allergic reaction to eggs include skin rashes and hives, nasal congestion, and a potentially life-threatening disease known as anaphylaxis, which is an allergic reaction that involves restricted breathing, pain, and cramps (per Mayo Clinic).
While candy corn lovers could be a bit bummed if their candy has been part of a recall, they may be grateful that the treats were caught on time before it was widely distributed.