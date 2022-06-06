New Study Reveals A Scary Truth About Food Recalls

Food recalls are very important pieces of news. Sometimes, foods are recalled for the scariest reasons and the items must be removed from store shelves due to health and safety concerns. They usually happen for three major reasons: The item has been contaminated with a foreign substance, such as metal or glass; a harmful bacteria or parasite, such as salmonella, has been discovered in the item; or the product contains an undisclosed food allergen, according to foodsafety.gov. If a consumer has purchased these contaminated items, it is important that they learn about it immediately so that they do not consume the product, which could potentially make them sick. Instead, anyone who has purchased a recalled item is encouraged to return it to the store for a refund, or simply toss it in the garbage.

However, a recent study shows that some people may not be tossing or returning their recalled items. In fact, many consumers may not even be aware that the product they purchased was recalled. According to a new study conducted by the U.S. Public Research Interest Group, many food recall notices that are issued by the FDA are not reaching their intended audience of consumers.