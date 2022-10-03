Here's What You Need To Know About Whole Foods' Cheese Recall

It's been a rough few months for cheese lovers. We were told to check the cheese drawer for a food recall back in June, when 92 cheeses from Paris Brothers, Inc. were recalled because of a possible listeria contamination. More recently, Old Europe Cheese, Inc., issued a recall of its Brie and Camembert products, sold at major grocers like Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Stop & Shop, and more, also due to listeria contamination concerns (via CNN).

Now, we've been hit with yet another cheese recall. Whole Foods Market just announced that it's recalling Zerto Fontal cheese at more than 50 stores in the northeast (via FDA). The cheese in question has a product code of 20565300000, and was available to be purchased between September 21 and September 29, 2022.

The recall was initiated when a customer fell ill after consuming the cheese, and though one might understandably jump to "listeria!" as being the cause for yet another cheese recall, the reason for Zerto Fontal's pull from shelves is a little less expected.