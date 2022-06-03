Time To Check The Cheese Drawer For The Latest Food Recall

There's been a string of food recalls recently, including a major recall on Jif peanut butter and related products. Now, another recall has been announced, this time on a fan-favorite food: cheese! According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Paris Brothers, Inc. based in Kansas City, Missouri issued a voluntary recall of eight different types of cheeses due to possible listeria contamination including Cottonwood River Cheddar, D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie, Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style, Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar, Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar, Paris Brothers Colby Jack, Paris Brothers Pepper Jack, and Cervasi Pecorino Romano.

However, as BGR notes, some stores relabel the individual cheeses they sell; therefore, the list of recalled products contains 92 separately named items. So if you bought any cheese from this company, we encourage you to reference the FDA website to make sure you will not be consuming any of the affected cheeses. The cheeses were produced in early May and sold in grocery stores across Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Shipping cartons are marked with lot codes 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022.