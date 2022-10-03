The Unexpected Connection Between Chick-Fil-A And Crumbl Cookies

The old saying about a crumbling cookie and a reference to an unfortunate, unavoidable situation might be getting a new perspective with the surging success of Crumbl Cookies. As discussed by National Restaurant News, the treat franchise company has seen surging growth rates since it first started baking in 2017. With hundreds of locations and more coming, Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies' CEO said that "success begets success." While core strategy of unit economics and franchisee's profitability might create a sweet bottom line, a strong plan to ensure continued success is just as important as following a great cookie recipe that brings people back for another weekly offering.

With Chick-fil-A, the brand's iconic chicken sandwich might be legendary but each order is served with the core belief that people are better together. From being closed on Sundays to the simple phrase, "my pleasure," the quick service restaurant has solidified its position within customer satisfaction and maintained profitability amongst franchisees.

While Chick-fil-A and Crumbl Cookies might see guests patiently wait their turn for their tasty food offerings, another connection has recently come to light.