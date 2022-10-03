Why Instagram Is Fired-Up About Aldi's New Nashville-Inspired Pizza

When most people think of Nashville, the first thing that comes to mind is country music — and that stands to reason since the self-described Music City — holds the Country Music Hall of Fame and Honky Tonk Highway. However, the capital of Tennessee is home to much more than just that. Of course, the state is also known for its extensive whisky distillery trail, which includes the world-famous Jack Daniels, but fewer people might know about their specialty spicy chicken.

According to Culture Trip, spicy chicken became a thing in Nashville when a local man, Thornton Prince, was served chicken heaped in hot pepper by his wife, who believed he was philandering around town. Instead of the negative reaction she expected, Prince liked the dish so much he eventually opened a chicken restaurant known as Prince's Hot Chicken Shack.

The chicken is breaded and fried with "a spice paste, often made with cayenne pepper, garlic powder, or paprika," which brings us to the newest addition to Aldi's Mama Cozzi's pizza range, the Nashville Recipe Hot Chicken Deli Pizza.