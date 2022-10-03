The Beloved Wendy's Side That's Back On Menus

Wendy's talks a lot about its burgers. They're "fresh," "never-frozen," and most importantly, they're square. In all fairness, Wendy's burgers have earned spots next to the Quarter Pounder and the Whopper in the fast-food burger hall of fame (should such a thing exist) and to say that they aren't popular would be an outright lie. But one can not build a restaurant on beef alone. A good restaurant can not only hook the customers with its main course but with its side dishes too — and Wendy's seems to aim to do both.

For example, Reader's Digest tells us that Wendy's is one of the few fast-food chains to sell baked potatoes, which remain popular thanks to their relative nutritiousness compared to other fast-food sides. Wendy's also serves chili, a side dish that was born from a mixture of innovation and budget-cutting back in 1969. Of course, we can't talk about the sides you get at Wendy's without mentioning its fries. Supposedly revamped to be more "hot and crispy" than competitor's French fries (via HypeBeast), Wendy's fries have come in many different varieties over the years. Perhaps the one you'd most recognize is the Baconator fries, which are the classic fries soaked in cheese sauce and chopped bacon.

Another popular variety that is making (or has already made) its return to menus across the nation are fries that, while similar to the Baconator variety, offer a more savory profile than plain cheddar cheese. Think of it as Wendy's take on pub food.