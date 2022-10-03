Asia Argento's Cryptic Message About The Anthony Bourdain Biography

Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain had a complicated partnership, with both sides cheating on the other while being together, according to The Daily Mail. Argento, who faced lots of accusations for driving Bourdain to his death, posted an Instagram story on September 29, referencing her and Bourdain's last digital conversation (via People).

The story, which has since expired, contained the text, "Stop Busting My Balls," over an image of Ronnie Coleman. These were the exact words that Argento had texted Bourdain the night before his death, in response to him asking, "Is there anything I can do?" (per People).

Argento, who is an actress and filmmaker, has told the press in the past that she feels guilt for not noticing Bourdain's pain sooner (via USA Today). She did not know that those four words would be the final text to her ex-partner, who was upset over pictures of her dancing with a journalist days before (via New York Post). Her recent reaction to the biography definitely made a statement, as the countdown to the book's release nears its end.