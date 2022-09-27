The Posthumous Anthony Bourdain Biography Is Already Receiving Saucy Reviews

When Anthony Bourdain took his life over four years ago, he left an irreplaceable void in the food world. It's hard to deny the chef, writer, and TV personality's distinctiveness among his peers, regardless of whether or not you were a fan of his signature machismo — and, likewise, whether or not you agree with those who criticized his memoir "Kitchen Confidential" for glorifying questionable behind-the-scenes restaurant behavior.

It's also hard to ignore the scope of Bourdain's mainstream influence on adventurous eating. In an interview with Mashed, his friend and fellow TV host Andrew Zimmern called him "the most dynamic and engaging and fascinating human being," adding that he was beloved not only for his "charm" and "brilliance," but also for his ability to be "cunning" and "beautifully evil." Many Bourdain fans will agree that the man's capacity to display these emotional highs and lows onscreen was part of what made him so compelling to watch on "No Reservations" and "Parts: Unknown." As documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville said in a New Yorker interview about his 2021 film "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain," the chef "played himself" on TV.

As much as "Roadrunner" exposed little-known details of Bourdain's life, Charles Leerhsen's upcoming biography "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain" takes an even more intimate look at the chef's painful final days. Ahead of its October 11, 2022, release, The New York Times reports that the self-proclaimed "unauthorized biography" is already receiving flack from Bourdain's inner circle.