Reddit Has Reportedly Leaked The Next, Uber-Sweet Dunkin' Flavor

As long as restaurants chains have drink menus, fans will find a way to hack them and make their own secret menu drinks. While secret menus used to be sneaky ways for fans to enjoy exclusive drinks via accommodating employees, popular chains around the world have realized that sometimes, customers are really onto something with their creations.

Starbucks, for example, is known to keep an eye on the secret menu drinks trending on social media, and the chain has even given the Instagram-famous Medicine Ball and Pink Drink beverages permanent spots on its menu (via Fortune). McDonald's also realized that fans had brewed up something truly delicious when they requested their Shamrock Shakes to be swirled with chocolate. And so, the official Chocolate Shamrock Shake was born.

Earlier this year, Dunkin' joined its fellow restaurants chains in embracing a beverage that customers have been hacking their way into drinking for years. When Dunkin' announced its lineup of summer drinks this past May, the chain said that fans had long been requesting a secret menu cake batter-flavored coffee. Accordingly, the chain opted to refine the drink before putting it on the regular menu. The Cake Batter Signature Latte combined espresso with cake batter syrup and came with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a mocha drizzle. While the drink was only available for a limited time on Dunkin's official menu, whispers on Reddit claim that fans may soon see the vanilla cake-like drink in a new form.