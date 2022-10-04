Topo Chico Is Hopping On The Canned Cocktail Bandwagon

Did you know that Topo Chico first started selling its refreshing bubbly water back in 1895? It wasn't until the late 1900s that the mineral water we know today crossed over from northern Mexico and began to be sold throughout the U.S. In its more than 100-year tenure, the company has created countless Topo Chico flavors, from the original ginger ale and Joya waters to today's lime, grapefruit, and tangerine varieties.

Throughout the last two years, Topo Chico has taken on a new beverage sector with the release of its flavored hard seltzers, launching ranch water hard seltzer as a nod to the classic Texan cocktail of mineral water, tequila, and lime, as well as eight other boozy flavors. It's no surprise that the brand decided to get in on the hard seltzer market, which was valued at nearly $9 billion when Topo Chico's hard seltzers came out, but is expected to grow another 23% by 2030 (via Grand View Research). The brand has recently spotted another opportunity to expand its alcoholic offerings, however, and it's in the canned cocktails sector.