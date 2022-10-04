The Starbucks Fall Ground Coffee Flavors Are Back At Amazon

Gone are the days when you had to queue up at a cafe to get a decent cup of coffee. With the number of coffee makers on the market these days, from affordable pour-over contraptions to luxury barista-style machines, it's easy to have a quality cup of joe at home. Plus, Business Insider did some math and found that buying coffee-shop beverages every day can cost you anywhere from $240 to $1,200 a year, while brewing it at home only adds up to about $45.

Ahead of the holiday season, however, cafes tend to bring out the big guns with flavored coffees, and it's easy to feel like you're getting the short end of the stick by drinking the same old plain coffee at home. For Starbucks fans, though, that isn't exactly the case. The coffee giant has a reputation for giving its prepare-at-home products nearly as much attention as its seasonal in-store menus.

This year, when Starbucks announced that it was bringing back its PSL, pumpkin cream cold brew, and apple crisp oat milk macchiato on August 30, it also shared word of its series of fall-themed K-Cups, creamers, ground coffees, and cold brew concentrates. While the at-home fall collection can be bought from supermarkets or online platforms like Instacart, Starbucks has also brought the lineup to Amazon for home delivery.