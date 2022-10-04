California Pizza Kitchen Is Celebrating National Pizza Month In A Truly Bizarre Way

If you go to CPK this month, take our advice: Don't order pizza. Sure, the famous initials are an abbreviation for California Pizza Kitchen — as in, "pizza" is my middle name — but don't let that fool you. The chain is essentially offering you a bonus for not getting pizza.

Why? Well, if you just fell off the food truck and hit your head, you may just now be realizing that this October — the creepy, yet heavenly month of Oktoberfest, pink ribbons, mini-Snickers, and Daenerys Targaryen and Ted Lasso costumes – is also National Pizza Month. Do you hear angels singing or is it just me?

National Pizza Month began with a proposal from Pizza Today magazine founder Gerry Durnell in 1984 and an act of Congress in 1987. The mid-80s marked a new age for pizza and it's also when former federal prosecutors Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax opened the first CPK in Beverly Hills in 1985. That doesn't explain why CPK would pick October to shun its bread-and-butter pizza, but the company has its reasons.