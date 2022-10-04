Rachael Ray's Greasy Breakfast Twist On Classic Egg Fried Rice

While regions of the country prefer different dishes for breakfast — from flakey, sweet morning buns in San Francisco to grits and grunts in Florida — we can all agree that a greasy breakfast is the best cure after a night of too much drinking. Cincinnati tipplers may reach for goetta, a German breakfast sausage patty, while Philadelphians surely fry up scrapple, a loaf made of pork trimmings and spices, to accompany their eggs in the morning, per My Recipes.

Whether served on a plate, conveniently stacked in a portable sandwich, or rolled into a burrito, eggs, bacon, and sausage are delicious together and a quick way to start the day. The natural pairing is enjoyed globally using regional ingredients. According to Insider, Bánh mì, a sandwich loaded with pork, pickled vegetables, and at breakfast, a fried egg, is enjoyed throughout Vietnam. Or Salchicha Huachana, a pan-fried sausage and yucca dish served with fried eggs throughout Peru.

Thinking beyond breakfast, in Italy, guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl) or pancetta (Italian bacon) is tossed with egg yolks to create creamy and irresistible carbonara. While in China, thin strips of egg omelets are added to fried rice for a delicious meal any time of day, chef Rachael Ray has a signature twist on classic egg fried rice using all the greasy components Americans love.