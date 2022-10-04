Smashburger's New Chicken Wings Have Arrived Just In Time For Football Season

Football season is in full swing, and you'd be hard-pressed to find many Americans who aren't glued to their televisions for hours every Sunday cheering on their favorite teams. Perhaps the best part of "Sunday Funday" is the inevitable snacking that comes with it — to the point that the act of eating wings has almost become synonymous with watching football. Good thing wing prices have fallen according to Today.

Plenty of restaurants offer specials on wings and other snack foods during football season. Now Smashburger, a chain restaurant that has long been known for its burger selection, wants to get in on the action: The eatery has just announced that it's added a line of wings to its menu.

This isn't the first time Smashburger has taken the initiative to serve chicken. Earlier this year, the brand launched two types of chicken tenders. Now, they've expanded to wings — here's everything we know about their version of the gameday favorite.