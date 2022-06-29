Burger King Just Added Wings To The Menu, But There's A Catch

In recent years, fast food restaurants have started expanding their menus to involve sandwiches, sides, and other dishes that were not initially a part of their brand. For example, Panera joined the sandwich wars when it recently debuted a fried chicken sandwich (as well as a grilled option), which was outside the wheelhouse of its typical deli-style offerings.

McDonald's isn't necessarily known for fried chicken either, but the chain once tried to create buzz around its Mighty Wings, or fried chicken wings, in the 1990s. Mighty Wings were a menu item on and off through the years and received mixed reviews, but they haven't made an appearance since 2016, when they popped up on menus for a limited time, per Consumerist.

Now, Burger King announced that it's taking a page out of McDonald's book and bringing its own version of chicken wings to the market. Though if you're wondering where you can purchase the newest BK menu item, you might have to travel further than you thought.