The Real Reason French Fries Could Be Getting Shorter

Since 2020, the world has seen multiple disruptions in the most crucial sectors of everyday life, with food often standing out as the primary focal point for many businesses and farmers (per USDA). After all, humans need food to survive. If the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it's to be prepared for whatever comes our way, yet the domino effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still impacting farmers on a global scale in 2022 (via AG Week). With added food insecurity on the rise and food inflation sitting at extremely high numbers around the globe due in part to the war on Ukraine (via World Bank), food remains a touchy subject for most.

Fancy talk aside, how does all of this impact you as the consumer when it comes to your next grocery haul or weekend stop at McDonald's? You have probably found creative ways to cope with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 11.4% increase in food costs over the last year, yet there may be changes coming to your beloved french fries that are completely out of your control. As farmers around the globe continue to cope with supply and demand and reason with mother nature, a sudden crop disruption is beginning to ripple through many countries around the world.