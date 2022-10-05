TikTok Is Terrified Of This Cracker Barrel Training Video

If you've ever started a job in the food service industry, you might have had to sit through a training video before you began your first shift. Training videos are designed to teach you the ins and outs of the job you were hired for — but are they actually effective? According to Topyx, the answer is yes. "Studies have shown that video training helps employees gain knowledge as well as retain them more effectively than other methods of instruction," one contributor stated. A video's effectiveness is also increased when it's accompanied by a quiz segment.

The message of the video is less likely to get across, however, if it comes off as cheesy or — as is sometimes the case — downright hilarious. For instance, McDonald's once released a cleaning video featuring a fake Michael Jackson (per YouTube). The video depicted workers dancing through the dining room and exchanging the words of Jackson's "Beat It," with "Clean It." And apparently, this creation wasn't simply conjured up for the internet: it was actually used for training many years ago. "My first job ever was working at McDonald's and this was no joke. I must have seen this video at least 50 times in my days as a crew trainer," one comment read. Though graphics and video quality have increased in modern times, that didn't stop one training video from going viral on TikTok for its disturbing features.