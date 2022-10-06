Reddit Has The Best Response For How To Eat Aldi's Fall-Themed Spread

When the weather starts to cool and the air turns crisp, you know it is the perfect time to go apple picking. Visiting an apple orchard is a time-honored fall activity that makes it easy to enjoy the beautiful weather while also getting your hands on some ripe, sweet fruit. However, once you get home, you might be faced with the problem of what to do with all those fresh-picked beauties. Once you've eaten all the fresh apples you can stomach, and maybe baked as many strudels and apple pies as you can handle, you can enter the world of apple jams, butters, and spreads.

These preserves are a great way to continue enjoying that sweet apple flavor well into winter. Apple jams and spreads are often made with spices and sweetener, while apple butter is a more concentrated type of applesauce that is spiced and cooked over a long period of time, making it a thick, flavorful, caramelized spread, according to Bon Appétit. But if picking your own apples and preparing homemade fall desserts just isn't your thing, never fear. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the delicious flavors of fall without ever having to set foot in an apple orchard. This year, Aldi has seemingly combined a number of autumn flavors into one delectable jar with the release of its salted caramel apple spread. This popular seasonal item has recently lined store shelves and fans can't seem to get enough of the sweet fall-themed spread.