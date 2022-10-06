The Real Reason An American Airlines Passenger Got Hit By A Food Cart
The idea of flying the friendly skies might not fully capture the current travel experience. From the recent The Washington Post story regarding an American Airlines flight attendant being punched to BGR reporting passengers complaining of ghostly sounds heard mid-flight, some people may feel that the ticket cost is too hefty for all the hassle. Even though that sense of wanderlust might have people longing to get out of the house, the tight spaces, large crowds, and other incidents could have them longing for "Something Special in the Air."
Any incident regarding the aircraft, company, and quality of service is compiled in monthly reports and is investigated (via USDOT). While some issues can be minor, others can result in more substantial investigations and could even lead to liability. Shuman Legal reports that various incidents and injuries are reported annually. Falling under the "common carrier" concept, airlines are expected to provide a duty of care and take all due caution to avoid potential injury, Still, turbulence, falling baggage, and even food cart injuries can happen even with utmost diligence. A recent American Airlines incident had one passenger wishing that airplane food service was discontinued on board.
How food service might have shifted in mid-air
Anyone who has flown recently might be able to recall some of the safety precautions. Fasten your seat belt, use care when opening overhead bins, and watch your elbows as the drink cart goes down the aisle. For passengers on a Rhode Island-bound American Airlines flight, they were not appraised that food carts might come loose upon landing. As reported by Business Insider, two passengers were taken for treatment after a food cart unexpectedly hit one passenger in the head. It appears that turbulence upon landing "inadvertently" caused the galley cart to dislodge and hit, causing slight injury to, one passenger. The incident is under review.
Turbulence injuries are not necessarily a new occurrence. Recently, CNN reported that several passengers were treated for neck and back pain following a rough flight from Tampa, Florida. Although the bumps and rolls due to weather might be an act of God, the flight attendant warnings are meant to put passengers on notice. Whether or not all liability is erased due to a warning remains to be seen. For now, another piece of advice might need to be added to the safety instructions before take-off. Airplane food carts are moving objects and may inadvertently cause service to be a little too up close and personal.