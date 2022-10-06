The Real Reason An American Airlines Passenger Got Hit By A Food Cart

The idea of flying the friendly skies might not fully capture the current travel experience. From the recent The Washington Post story regarding an American Airlines flight attendant being punched to BGR reporting passengers complaining of ghostly sounds heard mid-flight, some people may feel that the ticket cost is too hefty for all the hassle. Even though that sense of wanderlust might have people longing to get out of the house, the tight spaces, large crowds, and other incidents could have them longing for "Something Special in the Air."

Any incident regarding the aircraft, company, and quality of service is compiled in monthly reports and is investigated (via USDOT). While some issues can be minor, others can result in more substantial investigations and could even lead to liability. Shuman Legal reports that various incidents and injuries are reported annually. Falling under the "common carrier" concept, airlines are expected to provide a duty of care and take all due caution to avoid potential injury, Still, turbulence, falling baggage, and even food cart injuries can happen even with utmost diligence. A recent American Airlines incident had one passenger wishing that airplane food service was discontinued on board.