What You Need To Know About DiGiorno's National Pizza Month Deals

October is National Pizza Month, so you don't want to miss out on the great deals that many pizza restaurant chains are running. According to CNET, Domino's is offering 20% off online orders through October 16, 2022, as well as two or more carry-out dishes for $6 each. Little Caesars is featuring a deal where you can get a large pizza with three toppings for just $8. At Papa John's, you can enjoy a large one-topping pizza for $10.

Another major pizza retailer, DiGiorno, is running its own National Pizza Month promotion with an incredible grand prize. According to a press release from the company published on PR Newswire, the 31 Days of DiGiorno Sweepstakes gives customers the opportunity to win free pizza, DiGiorno merchandise — including a fanny pack. However, the grand prize, "The Ultimate Pizza Experience," which will award one lucky winner $5,000 to be put toward a pizza-inspired trip anywhere in the U.S., a pizza tour in Italy, or a "pizza pass," a.k.a tickets to a sporting event, comedy show, or concert.