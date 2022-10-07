Why Cracker Barrel Just Took A Major Financial Hit

Rising food costs have been a hot topic for much of the past year, affecting consumers and restaurants alike. According to Restaurant Business Online, menu prices have increased by 8.7% from April 2021 to April 2022 — a 40-year high for the industry. In the past year, Texas Roadhouse prices have inflated by 7.5%, and Chili's prices rose by 6% as of May. The problem doesn't lie in restaurants alone; the cost of eating at home has increased by 10.8% while wholesale food prices have risen by 17%.

Wages are also up 13%, in part due to "The Great Resignation" — a mass quitting event that was implemented as employees demanded better pay. Restaurant365 CEO Tony Smith told Forbes that restaurants face massive turnover rates of 70% annually. "Restaurants are not evolving to meet the needs of current and future employees," he said. "Retention starts by changing the narrative about restaurant jobs. Employees want a career, not a job. And restaurateurs need to provide that opportunity." Many restaurants have attempted to lessen the impact despite the pressure, which has now led to profit loss in several companies, including Cracker Barrel.