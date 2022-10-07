Costco's Cranberry Walnut Bread Has Thanksgiving Written All Over It

Is there any combination of food that says "fall" more than cranberries and walnuts? Cranberries, which are harvested from mid-September through early November, make a perfect colorful addition to everything this time of year, from sauces and pies to salads and even drinks. But they don't just add a tart, tasty zing to your Thanksgiving table. Cranberries also pack a high amount of healthy vitamins and antioxidants that can help boost the immune system and reduce the risk of a number of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, high cholesterol, and inflammation, according to Medical News Today. When paired with the protein and healthy Omega-3 fatty acids that are found in walnuts, you have the makings of a delicious, heart-healthy, immune-boosting autumn meal (via Healthline).

This year, Costco is making it easier than ever to enjoy these two seasonal favorites with the return of its popular cranberry walnut bread, which is selling for $8.99 per loaf (via Instagram). Featuring real cranberries and pieces of walnuts baked into a soft loaf of freshly baked bread, this seasonal item has Costco shoppers ready for Thanksgiving already.