The 2022 NYC Michelin Stars Are Finally Here

There are plenty of quick and cheap bites in New York City, but if you want to treat yourself to a fine dining experience, there's no shortage of restaurants with Michelin stars. The Michelin Guide recently released its 2022 list of Michelin-star restaurants in New York City, and it offers interested diners a lot of ground to cover.

Five restaurants on the list held onto their three Michelin stars from previous years and are famous in their own right, including Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare, Eleven Madison Park, Le Bernardin, Masa, and Per Se, according to Bon Appétit. Masa, a sushi restaurant, is currently the most expensive restaurant in the United States, Eater reports, and Eric Ripert is so dedicated to his work at Le Bernardin that the chef likely won't open more restaurants anytime soon.

According to the Michelin Guide, 19 new restaurants in neighborhoods across Manhattan and Brooklyn were awarded Michelin stars. Seventeen spots on the list won a single star, signaling that they're likely to be more affordable than three-star restaurants, and they include places like Clover Hill, Semma, and Joomak Banjum.