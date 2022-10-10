Why Bernie Sanders Took Aim At Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz

Starbucks and its current CEO Howard Schultz appear to be on a collision course with four members of the U.S. Senate over what appears to be the coffee giant's union-busting activities.

Days after senators Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Bernie Sanders, and Richard Blumenthal fired off a letter asking Starbucks as a whole, and Schultz, as well as Board of Directors Chair Mellody Hobson to explain the allegations, Sanders took the extra step of going on social media to call out the Starbucks CEO, tweeting "No, Howard Schultz. When you fire 120 Starbucks union leaders, shut down pro-union shops & engage in union busting you do not "love" Starbucks workers. If you truly respected the workers at Starbucks, sit down with them and negotiate a fair first contract as the law requires."

Other than the letter that had been sent four days prior, on October 4th, there was little to indicate what might have triggered the senator from Vermont, unless it was a feature by The Washington Post which sought to explain the Starbucks' CEO's deep antagonism towards labor unions. As one labor organizer told The Post "I've never met a businessman like him. He hates unions more than he loves money."