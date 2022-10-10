What You Need To Know About Del Taco's Tacoberfest

Thanksgiving is widely believed to be the best day of the year for food, but when it comes to the greatest month for grub, October might just take the cake — and not just because it's National Dessert Month. In addition to sweet treats, National Today notes that many other fan-favorite goodies like pizza, pasta, and chili are also celebrated for the full 31 days of October, and there are several singular food days during the month, as well. October 4, for example, is both National Taco Day and National Cinnamon Roll Day, while National Chocolate Cupcake Day and National Greasy Food Day occur a bit later in the month.

Halloween, of course, serves as the end cap to October, which is basically National Candy Day 2.0 (or rather, 1.0, as the real National Candy Day is on November 4). Oh, and did we also mention that there are four, sometimes even five, full weekends of football games and their traditionally snacktastic fare throughout the month? Because there are.

Needless to say, we think the case is pretty strong for October being declared the best food month of the year. However, if you still need some convincing, you may be interested in Del Taco's contribution to the campaign. According to Chew Boom, the California-based fast-food chain is turning October into Tacober this year with 31 days of delicious deals collectively known as Tacoberfest. Here's everything you need to know about the month-long promotion.