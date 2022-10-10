The One Way To Prevent Sticky Pie Dough

A good pie crust, says Wilton test kitchen manager Elizabeth Nelson, is one that "will hold together easily but will still have visible butter throughout." As Nelson notes, there are some mistakes in the first steps of crust-building that can be prevented to ensure that ideal crust. For one thing, you'll want to make sure your ingredients are cold — and go easy on the added liquid. "As long as the dough is nice and cold without too much water added, it should roll out easily enough without sticking on your floured work surface," she explains.

"Common mistakes include adding too much liquid too quickly or overworking the dough," Nelson says. "Any of these can take pie dough from a perfect flaky crust to sticky and tough."

Dough with too much water added may already be past the point of no return, as adding flour to it might make it "tougher," Nelson says. However, if the dough is too "crumbly," this can be fixed by adding a tablespoon of water at a time until the right consistency is reached, she explains.