Ina Garten Reveals The Hardest Recipe She's Ever Created

Ina Garten is the face of home cooking. Now on her 12th cookbook and counting, the food guru has been in the industry for as long as it will take us to perfect a Thanksgiving turkey (which is still yet to happen). Nevertheless, Garten has proven herself to be the go-to "Barefoot Contessa" with 28 seasons to boot. "Be My Guest" is Garten's most recent television venture which showcases her conversations with celebrity guests while cooking in the kitchen. We would love to know what she puts on her Thanksgiving table! Like that time she made a "make-ahead feast" for her guests (per Food Network).

While we may never know all of Garten's kitchen tips and tricks, she did reveal the hardest recipe she's ever made. Mashed attended the New York Times Food Festival, where Ina Garten spoke to food editor Emily Moskin during the segment "How Ina Garten Does It" about her childhood experiences and upcoming cookbook. As the discussion continued, Garten explained that one particular dish was incredibly difficult to get right due to its flavor and texture profile.

After almost 20 years and counting on television, what recipe could have possibly stumped the infamous Ina Garten? After all, she is a connoisseur of all types of foods — cooking and baking included. That's why the audience at the New York Times Food Festival may have been surprised to learn that her trickiest recipe was a classic dessert.