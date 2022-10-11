Why You Shouldn't Try Aging Cheese At Home
It can be difficult to understand how exactly cheese and alcohol are made, mainly because it's not entirely easy to nick a recipe off the internet and make a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano or a bottle of whisky at home now, is it? There's a reason why cheesemaking or alcohol distilling is often best left to experts, some of whom have spent years learning the craft. This is because of all the many factors that go into the making of cheese, there's one thing that's particularly tricky to achieve: the process of aging.
The process of aging cheese is known as affinage and there's some science behind this. According to Vinepair, aging essentially affects three things in cheese: protein, fat, and lactose. As cheese is aged, lactose ferments into lactic acid whereas the protein and fat molecules break down. This not only makes the cheese lose moisture as it ages, but it also brings about a change in both its taste and texture. Aging gives the cheese a unique flavor profile which is hard to achieve otherwise.
But this doesn't mean that all types of cheese can be aged and it certainly doesn't mean that cheese should be aged at home. The President and CEO of Wisconsin Aging and Grading Cheese, Kate Neumeier Clarke, tells Mashed that the process of aging cheese depends on certain controlled conditions and so, doesn't recommend that it be tried at home.
The process of aging cheese requires a controlled environment
While the idea of buying cheese from a store, sealing it in an airlock bag, and popping it in the refrigerator thinking that it will age is a popular DIY method on the internet, it's not exactly as easy as that. Clarke says that cheese is crafted by cheesemakers keeping its future aging process in mind from a very early stage. For example, a cheddar crafted for the purpose of aging will begin with less moisture and more salt compared to those meant to be eaten fresh (via Vinepair).
Aging cheese also requires consistent temperatures and humidity. Cheese Professor explains that some basic conditions are uniform across all cheeses, but that different varieties of cheese thrive under varying environments. Some types of cheese, for example, require a lot more humidity than others. Besides humidity and temperature, how cheese ages will also depend on the airflow it gets and the Ph of the air in which the cheese is aging — all of which are incredibly hard conditions to maintain at home.
For a cheese to be aged to its full potential in terms of flavor, texture, and aroma, it also needs to be monitored at all times throughout the aging process, says Clarke. Those who inspect, monitor, and license cheese are highly skilled, trained, and even certified. So if you're expecting that vacuum-sealed bag of store-bought cheese to age unattended in your refrigerator, it will only age into a block of mold.