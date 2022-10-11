Why You Shouldn't Try Aging Cheese At Home

It can be difficult to understand how exactly cheese and alcohol are made, mainly because it's not entirely easy to nick a recipe off the internet and make a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano or a bottle of whisky at home now, is it? There's a reason why cheesemaking or alcohol distilling is often best left to experts, some of whom have spent years learning the craft. This is because of all the many factors that go into the making of cheese, there's one thing that's particularly tricky to achieve: the process of aging.

The process of aging cheese is known as affinage and there's some science behind this. According to Vinepair, aging essentially affects three things in cheese: protein, fat, and lactose. As cheese is aged, lactose ferments into lactic acid whereas the protein and fat molecules break down. This not only makes the cheese lose moisture as it ages, but it also brings about a change in both its taste and texture. Aging gives the cheese a unique flavor profile which is hard to achieve otherwise.

But this doesn't mean that all types of cheese can be aged and it certainly doesn't mean that cheese should be aged at home. The President and CEO of Wisconsin Aging and Grading Cheese, Kate Neumeier Clarke, tells Mashed that the process of aging cheese depends on certain controlled conditions and so, doesn't recommend that it be tried at home.